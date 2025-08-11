509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayden Artherton, 509th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, directs her dog, Denisz, during a high-value individual transfer exercise at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 8, 2025. The HVI exercise provided an opportunity for military working dogs to train aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft and in environments with running aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)