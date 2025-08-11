Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayden Artherton, 509th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, directs her dog, Denisz, during a high-value individual transfer exercise at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 8, 2025. The HVI exercise provided an opportunity for military working dogs to train aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft and in environments with running aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 9251043
    VIRIN: 250808-F-QW452-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
