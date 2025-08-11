U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jayden Artherton, 509th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, directs her dog, Denisz, during a high-value individual transfer exercise at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 8, 2025. The HVI exercise provided an opportunity for military working dogs to train aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft and in environments with running aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9251043
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-QW452-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 509 SFS conducts HVI transfer exercise at Whiteman AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.