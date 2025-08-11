Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing Quarterly Award ceremony August 2025 [Image 7 of 9]

    2nd Bomb Wing Quarterly Award ceremony August 2025

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The Civilian Category One of the Quarter award, presented by U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, is accepted on behalf of Airman 1st Class Joshua Fleming, 2nd Maintenance Squadron, during a Quarterly Awards ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 8, 2025. The Quarterly Awards ceremony is held four times a year to honor exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments in that quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 13:33
    Photo ID: 9250609
    VIRIN: 250808-F-DY500-1020
    Resolution: 5527x3685
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2025
    Louisiana
    2nd Quarter Awards ceremony

