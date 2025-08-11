2nd Bomb Wing Quarterly Award ceremony August 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Civilian Category One of the Quarter award, presented by U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, is accepted on behalf of Airman 1st Class Joshua Fleming, 2nd Maintenance Squadron, during a Quarterly Awards ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 8, 2025. The Quarterly Awards ceremony is held four times a year to honor exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments in that quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)