2nd Bomb Wing Quarterly Award ceremony August 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Airman of the Quarter award to Senior Airman Kaitlin Vasquez, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, during the 2nd Quarter Awards ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 8, 2025. The Quarterly Awards ceremony is held four times a year to honor exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments in that quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)