U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter award to 1st Lt. Elizabeth Nguyen, 12th Combat Air Base Squadron, during a Quarterly Awards ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, August 8, 2025. The Quarterly Awards ceremony is held four times a year to honor exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments in that quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9250605
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-DY500-1014
|Resolution:
|5730x3820
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Quarterly Award ceremony August 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.