42nd RSG deploys

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, board a plane at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 11, 2025. More than 80 NJARNG Soldiers are deploying in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. As Task Force Integrator, the 42nd RSG provides and conducts base operating support integrator and headquarters and headquarters battalion functions at designated CJTF-OIR locations by enabling coalition and joint partners to maintain the enduring defeat of Da’esh. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)