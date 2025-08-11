42nd RSG deploys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, left, and New Jersey Army National Guard leaders shake hands with deploying Soldiers with the 42nd Regional Support Group, NJARNG, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 11, 2025. More than 80 NJARNG Soldiers are deploying in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. As Task Force Integrator, the 42nd RSG provides and conducts base operating support integrator and headquarters and headquarters battalion functions at designated CJTF-OIR locations by enabling coalition and joint partners to maintain the enduring defeat of Da’esh. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)