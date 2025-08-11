Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd RSG deploys [Image 10 of 14]

    42nd RSG deploys

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, board a plane at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 11, 2025. More than 80 NJARNG Soldiers are deploying in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. As Task Force Integrator, the 42nd RSG provides and conducts base operating support integrator and headquarters and headquarters battalion functions at designated CJTF-OIR locations by enabling coalition and joint partners to maintain the enduring defeat of Da’esh. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

