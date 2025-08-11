U.S. Army Soldiers with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, board a plane at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 11, 2025. More than 80 NJARNG Soldiers are deploying in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. As Task Force Integrator, the 42nd RSG provides and conducts base operating support integrator and headquarters and headquarters battalion functions at designated CJTF-OIR locations by enabling coalition and joint partners to maintain the enduring defeat of Da’esh. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|08.11.2025
|08.11.2025 13:16
|9250570
|250811-Z-AL508-1135
|8192x5464
|13.42 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|4
|0
This work, 42nd RSG deploys [Image 14 of 14], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.