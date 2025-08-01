USFJ Deputy Commander Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2025) – Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, discusses the capabilities of the Emergency Department with Brig. Gen. Kelvin W. Gallman, deputy commander, U.S. Forces Japan, during a distinguished visitor tour. The Emergency Room provides 24/7 acute care for forward-deployed forces, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)