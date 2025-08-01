Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ Deputy Commander Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka [Image 5 of 6]

    USFJ Deputy Commander Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2025) – Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, discusses the capabilities of the Emergency Department with Brig. Gen. Kelvin W. Gallman, deputy commander, U.S. Forces Japan, during a distinguished visitor tour. The Emergency Room provides 24/7 acute care for forward-deployed forces, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    USNH Yokosuka
    US Forces Japan
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

