USFJ Deputy Commander Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2025) – Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, welcomes Brig. Gen. Kelvin W. Gallman, deputy commander, U.S. Forces Japan, during a distinguished visitor tour. During the visit, Velazquez discussed the capabilities of the USNMRTC Yokosuka Enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)