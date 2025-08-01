USFJ Deputy Commander Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2025) – Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, welcomes Brig. Gen. Kelvin W. Gallman, deputy commander, U.S. Forces Japan, during a distinguished visitor tour. During the visit, Velazquez discussed the capabilities of the USNMRTC Yokosuka Enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9249342
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-WC492-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1295
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
