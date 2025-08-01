USFJ Deputy Commander Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2025) – Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, provides an orientation and capabilities brief to Brig. Gen. Kelvin W. Gallman, deputy commander, U.S. Forces Japan, during a distinguished visitor tour. The brief highlighted the mission and enterprise capabilities of USNMRTC Yokosuka.(U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)