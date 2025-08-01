USFJ Deputy Commander Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2025) – Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, discusses the capabilities of the Multiservice Inpatient Unit (MIU) with Brig. Gen. Kelvin W. Gallman, deputy commander, U.S. Forces Japan, during a distinguished visitor tour. The MIU supports joint-service inpatient care for forward-deployed forces and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)