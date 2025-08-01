39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, takes off after a cargo delivery at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 10, 2025. The cargo was delivered to support U.S. Southern Command’s goal to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a combined learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)