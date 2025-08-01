Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is unloaded at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 10, 2025. The cargo was delivered to support U.S. Southern Command’s goal to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a combined joint learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 18:14
    Photo ID: 9248847
    VIRIN: 250810-F-RJ686-1110
    Resolution: 5813x3875
    Size: 982.36 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama
    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama
    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama
    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama
    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama
    39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-130 Hercules

    TAGS

    combined
    SOUTHCOM
    USMC
    C130
    Panama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download