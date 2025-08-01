39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Javier Gomez, a C-130 Hercules pilot, coordinates with a member of the Copals - Compañía Panameña de Aerologistica y Servicios S.A, at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 10, 2025. The cargo was delivered to support U.S. Southern Command’s goal to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a combined joint learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)