39th AS C130s deliver cargo to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian security forces stand guard as U.S. Marines, Airmen, and Panamanian security members unload cargo at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, Aug. 10, 2025. The cargo was delivered to support U.S. Southern Command’s goal to expand its ongoing coordination, collaboration, and security efforts where U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions can bolster collective capabilities and skills, as well as facilitate a combined joint learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)