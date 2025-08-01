250726-N-AM483-1133 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 26, 2025) U.S. Sailors climb an escape hatch during a damage control drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9248658
|VIRIN:
|250726-N-AM483-1133
|Resolution:
|3331x4996
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.