250726-N-AM483-1322 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 26, 2025) A U.S. Sailor descends a ladderwell with a fire extinguisher during a damage control drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9248657
|VIRIN:
|250726-N-AM483-1322
|Resolution:
|4449x3438
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.