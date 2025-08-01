USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250726-N-AM483-1233 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 26, 2025) U.S. Sailors plot damage control progress and efforts during a damage control drill on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)