Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills

    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250726-N-AM483-1019 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 26, 2025) U.S. Sailors participate in a damage control drill in the main engine room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9248655
    VIRIN: 250726-N-AM483-1019
    Resolution: 4465x3450
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: FF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills
    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills
    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills
    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills
    USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Damage Control Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    USS HIGBEE
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download