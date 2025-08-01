Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog rides on the Andersen Fire Safety Team float with a member of the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron during Guam's 81st Liberation Day Parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2025. The parade consists of multiple bands, marchers, and U.S. military aircraft flyovers honoring the day the U.S. liberated Guam during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)