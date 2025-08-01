Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Joint Color Guard leads the military march in the 81st Liberation Day Parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2025. The parade consists of multiple bands, marchers and U.S. military aircraft flyovers honoring the day the U.S. liberation of Guam during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)