A U.S. Army Soldier checks out the crowd during Guam’s 81st Liberation Day Parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2025. The annual Liberation Day parade is a celebration commemorating the day the U.S. liberated Guam on July 21, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 06:20
|Photo ID:
|9248498
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-TM624-1213
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|HAGATNA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Andersen celebrates Guam’s 81st Liberation Day
No keywords found.