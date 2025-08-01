Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier checks out the crowd during Guam’s 81st Liberation Day Parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2025. The annual Liberation Day parade is a celebration commemorating the day the U.S. liberated Guam on July 21, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)