Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration

    HAGATNA, GUAM

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    Four F-35 Lightning II’s fly over the island of Guam as part of its 81st Liberation Day Parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2025. The parade consists of multiple bands, marchers, and U.S. military aircraft flyovers honoring the day the U.S. liberated Guam during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 06:15
    Photo ID: 9248502
    VIRIN: 250721-F-TM624-1425
    Resolution: 6161x4107
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: HAGATNA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration
    Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Andersen celebrates Guam’s 81st Liberation Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    Chamorro
    partners and Allies
    Parade
    Liberation Day
    Fanohge Chamoru

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download