Team Andersen marches, soars in Guam’s 81st Liberty Day celebration

Four F-35 Lightning II’s fly over the island of Guam as part of its 81st Liberation Day Parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2025. The parade consists of multiple bands, marchers, and U.S. military aircraft flyovers honoring the day the U.S. liberated Guam during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)