USS Higbee Conducts Flight Operations

250711-N-AM483-1214 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 11, 2025) U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations with an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)