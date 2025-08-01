Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Higbee Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250711-N-AM483-1225 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 11, 2025) A U.S. Sailor removes chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
