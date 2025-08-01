USS Higbee Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-AM483-1146 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 11, 2025) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, towards the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)