USS Higbee Conducts Flight Operations

250711-N-AM483-1257 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 11, 2025) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 09:01
|Photo ID:
|9247674
|VIRIN:
|250711-N-AM483-1257
|Resolution:
|4670x3609
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
