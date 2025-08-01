Wet Gap Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 361st Engineer Company, adjusts the height of a section of floating bridge to prepare for connection to another section for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)