    Wet Gap Exercise

    Wet Gap Exercise

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez 

    78th Training Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 361st Engineer Company, adjusts the height of a section of floating bridge to prepare for connection to another section for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 21:05
    Photo ID: 9247380
    VIRIN: 250807-A-FE113-1046
    Resolution: 5318x3545
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Wet Gap Exercise, by SPC Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Joint Operations
    CSTX
    Global Strike 2025
    Global Medic 2025

