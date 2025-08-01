Wet Gap Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 361st Engineer Company, secures a section of floating bridge to a guide boat for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7. The CSTX tests equipment and skills to ensure Soldiers receive the repetitions they need, and gives commanders a better understanding of their units’ readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)