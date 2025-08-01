Wet Gap Exercise

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Zackary Murray, a pin-man with the 361st Engineer Company, unhooks a chain from a floating bridge section for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7. CSTX immerses units in realistic, multi-domain combat scenarios to sharpen skills and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)
|08.07.2025
|08.08.2025 21:03
|9247370
|250807-A-FE113-1018
|5561x3707
|1.31 MB
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|3
|0
