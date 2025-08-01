Wet Gap Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 361st Engineer Company, adjusts the height of a floating bridge piece to prepare for connection to another for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for operational readiness by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)