Honolulu recognized as Purple Heart City

A Purple Heart City sign is displayed following a ceremony recognizing Honolulu as Purple Heart City at Honolulu Hale, Aug. 8, 2025. Purple Heart Cities signify a community’s commitment to recognizing and supporting Purple Heart Recipients. The Purple Heart Medal is presented to service members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9247374
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-KH177-1010
|Resolution:
|5248x3492
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
