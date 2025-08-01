Honolulu recognized as Purple Heart City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, recognizes U.S. Marines Corps retired Sgt. Maj. Allan J. Kellogg, Medal of Honor recipient, during a ceremony held at Honolulu Hale recognizing Honolulu as Purple Heart City Aug. 8, 2025. Purple Heart Cities signify a community’s commitment to recognizing and supporting Purple Heart Recipients. The Purple Heart Medal is presented to service members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)