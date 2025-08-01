Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honolulu recognized as Purple Heart City [Image 6 of 11]

    Honolulu recognized as Purple Heart City

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, address the audience during a ceremony held at Honolulu Hale recognizing Honolulu as Purple Heart City Aug. 8, 2025. Purple Heart Cities signify a community’s commitment to recognizing and supporting Purple Heart Recipients. The Purple Heart Medal is presented to service members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Purple Heart
    Honolulu
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Purple Heart City

