    Panama security forces participate in PANAMAX Alpha [Image 14 of 14]

    Panama security forces participate in PANAMAX Alpha

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Panamanian security forces conduct a training scenario during a PANAMAX Alpha scenario at a Cerro Tigre range, Panama, Aug. 5, 2025. PANAMAX is an annual joint training scenario designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly in defense of the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9247029
    VIRIN: 250805-F-RJ686-2132
    Resolution: 7116x4744
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Panama security forces participate in PANAMAX Alpha [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint-Service Exercise

    joint training
    Navy
    Army
    SEALS
    Panama
    PANAMAX

