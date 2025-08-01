Panama security forces participate in PANAMAX Alpha

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian security forces debrief after a training scenario during a PANAMAX Alpha scenario at a Cerro Tigre range, Panama, Aug. 5, 2025. PANAMAX is an annual joint training scenario designed to enhance interoperability among participating nations and strengthen their ability to conduct multinational operations, particularly in defense of the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)