Panama security forces participate in PANAMAX Alpha

A Panamanian security forces member raids a house during a PANAMAX Alpha training scenario at a Cerro Tigre range, Panama, Aug. 5, 2025. Members from across Panama’s security groups participated in a training scenario with joint U.S. Special Forces to include U.S. Navy SEALs, Army Green Berets, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, and other participants, sharpening tactical skills and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)