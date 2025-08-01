A Panamanian security forces member raids a house during a PANAMAX Alpha training scenario at a Cerro Tigre range, Panama, Aug. 5, 2025. Members from across Panama’s security groups participated in a training scenario with joint U.S. Special Forces to include U.S. Navy SEALs, Army Green Berets, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, and other participants, sharpening tactical skills and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9247019
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-RJ686-1182
|Resolution:
|4995x3330
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Panama security forces participate in PANAMAX Alpha [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.