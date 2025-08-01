Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250808-N-TL932-1043 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 8, 2025) Cmdr. Danielle Lagoski, director of N33 medical waivers for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, second from right, briefs Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, second from left, about daily operations inside the Recruiting Operations Center during Spiegel’s visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)