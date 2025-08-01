Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250808-N-TL932-1016 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 8, 2025) Capt. Juan Carrasco, director of operations for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, briefs Eamon Spiegel, right, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, about daily operations inside the Recruiting Operations Center during his visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)