    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered [Image 2 of 4]

    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class JoshuaJ Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250808-N-TL932-1016 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 8, 2025) Capt. Juan Carrasco, director of operations for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, briefs Eamon Spiegel, right, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, about daily operations inside the Recruiting Operations Center during his visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

