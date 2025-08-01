Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

250808-N-TL932-1004 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 8, 2025) (from left to right) Capt. Kristin Shepherd, chief of staff for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, and Dr. Kevin Sullivan, executive director for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, pose for a photo during Spiegel’s visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
