Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class JoshuaJ Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250808-N-TL932-1004 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Aug. 8, 2025) (from left to right) Capt. Kristin Shepherd, chief of staff for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, and Dr. Kevin Sullivan, executive director for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, pose for a photo during Spiegel’s visit to CNRC. The engagement provided an overview of accession performance and highlighted the Navy’s data-driven approach to meeting enlistment goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 9246816
    VIRIN: 250808-N-TL932-1004
    Resolution: 5380x3580
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 JoshuaJ Sapien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered
    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered
    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered
    Eamon Spiegel, acting director, resource management division/acting comptroller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, visits Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRC
    Navy Recruiting Command Headquartered

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download