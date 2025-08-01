National Park Seminary Lecture

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trenton Streck-Havill, left, assistant archivist at the National Museum of Health and Medicine, presents archival materials related to the National Park Seminary at Forest Glen following a lecture at the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 3, 2025.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)