National Park Seminary Lecture

Donald Hall, Ph.D., discusses the transition of the National Park Seminary at Forest Glen from a girls’ school to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed Army Hospital during a lecture at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 3, 2025.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)