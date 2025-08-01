National Park Seminary Lecture

Donald Hall, Ph.D., discusses the transition of the National Park Seminary at Forest Glen from a girls’ school to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed Army Hospital during a lecture at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 3, 2025.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 12:25
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
