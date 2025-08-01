Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Park Seminary Lecture

    National Park Seminary Lecture

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Donald Hall, Ph.D., discusses the transition of the National Park Seminary at Forest Glen from a girls’ school to the Forest Glen Annex of Walter Reed Army Hospital during a lecture at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 3, 2025.
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

