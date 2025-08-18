Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Girls’ School to Army Hospital: Retired U.S. Army Col. Donald E. Hall, Ph.D. Explores the Legacy of the Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex

    Patients at Forest Glen (Painting)

    Painting by Jack McMillen (b. 1910) Water-based paint on canvas United States

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Story by Kenya Baylor 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    SILVER SPRING, Md. — In the lobby of the National Museum of Health and Medicine, visitors see a bold, colorful painting by World War II by Works Progress Administration artist Jack McMillen. Once displayed at the Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex, it now hangs in the museum as a tribute to the site’s history.

    That history came to life on Aug. 3, 2025. More than 50 guests attended the museum’s August Lecture Series event, From Girl’s School to Army Hospital. The program was presented by retired U.S. Army Col. Donald E. Hall, Ph.D. Hall, a military historian and longtime board member of Save Our Seminary.

    Hall described how the National Seminary — once a private school for young women — became the Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex Army Hospital during World War II.

    By 1942, as the Army prepared to care for wounded service members, leaders searched for civilian sites they could turn into hospitals. The seminary campus, located just outside Washington, D.C., was chosen for medical care.

    The Army added new wiring, kitchens, bathrooms, nurses’ quarters, and training spaces. With these upgrades, the annex could hold more than 1,100 patients and staff. Soldiers practiced walking, driving, and climbing stairs with prosthetics on the campus’s paths and open grounds.

    For Hall, the story of the Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex is about more than buildings or military history. “It’s about … education and community. This place evolved in ways nobody expected.”

    The lecture gave visitors a look at a lesser-known chapter of military medical history — one still visible today through preserved buildings and community work to honor the seminary’s legacy.

    To learn more about upcoming lectures and NMHM’s mission to preserve and share medical history, visit medicalmuseum.health.mil.

    This work, From Girls’ School to Army Hospital: Retired U.S. Army Col. Donald E. Hall, Ph.D. Explores the Legacy of the Walter Reed Forest Glen Annex, by Kenya Baylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patients at Forest Glen (Painting)
    National Park Seminary Lecture
    National Park Seminary Lecture

