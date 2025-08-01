Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD Parris Island Meritorious Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    MCRD Parris Island Meritorious Promotion Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob L. Gillam, military police officer, Provost Marshal Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, right, is pinned to the rank of Sergeant by Master Sgt. Jennifer L. Gebert, aviation operations chief, H&HS, MCAS Beaufort, left, during his promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. Through his excellence in his occupational field and standards of the Marine Corps, Gillam was promoted meritoriously. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:25
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
