MCRD Parris Island Meritorious Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Antoni M. Wherry, assistant operations chief, Provost Marshal Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, reads a promotion warrant during the promotion ceremony of Sgt. Jacob L. Gillam, military police officer, H&HS, MCAS Beaufort, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. Through his excellence in his occupational field and standards of the Marine Corps, Gillam was promoted meritoriously. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)