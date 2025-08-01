MCRD Parris Island Meritorious Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Kalob Voorhies, watch commander, Provost Marshal Office, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, left, speaks during the promotion ceremony of Sgt. Jacob L. Gillam, military police officer, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Beaufort, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. Through his excellence in his occupational field and standards of the Marine Corps, Gillam was promoted meritoriously. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)