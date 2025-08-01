MCRD Parris Island Meritorious Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob L. Gillam, military police officer, Provost Marshal Office, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, right, receives a promotion warrant from 1st Lt. Kalob Voorhies, watch commander, MCAS Beaufort, left, during his promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. Through his excellence in his occupational field and standards of the Marine Corps, Gillam was promoted meritoriously. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)